OC children's hospital says no hazardous conditions found after multi-agency response in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. -- A report of a "potential hazmat concern" prompted a response from multiple agencies Friday morning at a hospital in Orange.

"Earlier today, we initiated a precautionary response to a potential Hazmat concern in a non-patient area of one of our buildings," Children's Hospital of Orange County said in a statement. "After a thorough evaluation, authorities have determined there are no hazardous conditions.

Additional details about the nature of the incident were not disclosed.

Personnel from at least three local fire departments -- including Anaheim, Orange and Huntington Beach -- responded to the scene near the intersection of La Veta Avenue and Main Street, Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department were also dispatched to the scene.

Spokespersons for those agencies did not immediately respond to ABC7's requests for comment.

Video from AIR7 showed several first responders wearing hazmat gear outside the hospital, which is adjacent to Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

"There have been no injuries or impact to patient care, and operations continue," the hospital's statement said. "We remain committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone we serve."