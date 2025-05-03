DUI, hit-and-run suspect in custody after innocent driver killed in fiery Orange County crash

STANTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect accused of DUI was in custody after a hit-and-run crash that killed an innocent driver in Orange County, authorities said.
The violent collision occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Magnolia and Pacific avenues, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
One person was transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries, the sheriff's spokesperson said. Whether that individual was the suspect was unclear.