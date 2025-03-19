OC sheriff's deputy stabbed in the neck by man in San Clemente; suspect at large

An Orange County sheriff's deputy was stabbed in the neck while on foot patrol in a San Clemente neighborhood Tuesday. The suspect, a transient man in his mid-30s, remains at large.

An Orange County sheriff's deputy was stabbed in the neck while on foot patrol in a San Clemente neighborhood Tuesday. The suspect, a transient man in his mid-30s, remains at large.

An Orange County sheriff's deputy was stabbed in the neck while on foot patrol in a San Clemente neighborhood Tuesday. The suspect, a transient man in his mid-30s, remains at large.

An Orange County sheriff's deputy was stabbed in the neck while on foot patrol in a San Clemente neighborhood Tuesday. The suspect, a transient man in his mid-30s, remains at large.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County sheriff's deputies were scouring a San Clemente neighborhood Tuesday for a man suspected of stabbing a deputy on patrol.

The deputy, on patrol with a partner, was assaulted at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Avenida Pico and Calle de Los Molinos, according to spokeswoman Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The deputy was taken to a hospital, but her wounds were not considered life-threatening, Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Matt Timmins said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his mid-30s, who is about 5-feet-10 and weighs about 160 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard, Braun said. He was wearing a black jacket and dark pants and was last seen running toward a storm drain at Pico and El Camino Real.

The man is reportedly a known transient who has had previous contact with the sheriff's department.

Anyone who sees the suspect was directed to call 911 and to not approach him, Braun said.

Students at nearby San Clemente High School and Las Palmas Elementary Schools were sheltering in place, Braun added.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

