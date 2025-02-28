Man breaks into fire engine and attacks firefighters in Buena Park, authorities say

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A shirtless man was taken into custody after he allegedly attacked three Orange County firefighters inside their fire engine.

The attack happened around 6:44 p.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Knott Avenue in Buena Park, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

A paramedic fire engine was returning to the station when a man riding a bicycle stopped in front of the vehicle. At that point, the man opened the door to the vehicle, jumped inside and began attacking the firefighters, OCFA Battalion Chief Chuck Fedak said.

The suspect somehow was able to lock himself inside the fire engine, but police were able to drag him out and subdue him on the ground. A spit hood was put on the man and he was loaded into an ambulance.

Three firefighters were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, authorities said. A witness said the suspect bit one of the firefighters and caused bleeding.

Buena Park police is in charge of the investigation.

