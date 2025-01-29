Orange County Heritage Council Kicks off Black History Month

Join ABC7 Los Angeles at the Orange County Heritage Council's 45th Annual Orange County Black History Parade and Unity Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1. Kick off the day with the parade starting at 10 a.m., followed by the Unity Festival at 12 p.m.

For the past 45 years, the OC Black History Parade and Unity Festival has served as a platform to honor the achievements, culture, and contributions of the Black community.

This year's theme is "We Are One," a testament to the enduring power of unity and the legacy of Black history. Community members of all backgrounds are invited to partake in an inspirational day full of culture, history, and family-friendly entertainment. Enjoy engaging spaces with interactive activities, live performances, and creative workshops, providing a fun and educational experience.

The event will showcase a powerful group of female special guests, including Beulah Mae Mitchell, Louvenia "Kitty" Black-Perkins, Ranada Shepard, Toerri Hart, and Storm DeBarge.

While at the event, don't miss your opportunity to visit the ABC7 Street Team tent to win some prizes and get your photo taken in our photobooth experience.

For more information, visit OrangeCountyHeritageCouncil.com.

