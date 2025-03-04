Jurors deadlocked in trial of Orange County judge accused of murdering his wife

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Jurors in the trial of an Orange County judge accused of fatally shooting his wife announced Monday they are deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 74, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his 65-year-old wife, Sheryl, at their Anaheim Hills home in 2023.

Prosecutors say Ferguson was drinking and shot her on purpose during an argument, while Ferguson claims the gun went off accidentally as he removed it from its holster.

The judge has asked jurors if they need time for additional deliberations, or if a mistrial should be declared.

Jurors are expected to return Tuesday with an answer. They've been deliberating since last Wednesday.