OC Sheriff's deputies shoot, wound knife-wielding man in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies shot a man Saturday who was allegedly armed with a knife in Laguna Hills, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched just after 8 a.m. Saturday to an area near Ridge Route Drive and Moulton Park regarding a disturbance call, the Orange County Sheriff's Department reported.

"The subject moved towards the deputy, armed with a knife, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," the department said in a statement. "The male subject was provided medical aid at the scene and was transported to a local area hospital."

The suspect is in critical condition, according to the sheriff's department. The incident occurred at a commercial parking lot.

No deputies were injured.

"Per protocol, the Orange County District Attorney's Office will handle the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting. Deputies in Laguna Hills are equipped with body-worn cameras. Relevant audio and video from the incident will be released in accordance with the law and in consultation with the Orange County District Attorney's Office," the department said in the statement.

No further information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.