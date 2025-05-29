Therapist charged with allegedly molesting autistic boy in Garden Grove

A 32-year-old in-home behavioral therapist is accused of allegedly molesting an autistic boy in his Garden Grove home.

A 32-year-old in-home behavioral therapist is accused of allegedly molesting an autistic boy in his Garden Grove home.

A 32-year-old in-home behavioral therapist is accused of allegedly molesting an autistic boy in his Garden Grove home.

A 32-year-old in-home behavioral therapist is accused of allegedly molesting an autistic boy in his Garden Grove home.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (CNS) -- A 32-year-old in-home behavioral therapist pleaded not guilty Thursday to molesting an autistic boy in his Garden Grove home.

Salvador Armando Arriaga pleaded not guilty to lewd or lascivious acts on a minor younger than 14 at his arraignment in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

Arriaga, who was working for Behavioral Health Works in Anaheim at the time, was accused of molesting the boy on Sept. 18 during a session in the client's bedroom, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Arriaga, who had provided therapy for the boy multiple times before that, was seen by the boy's father in the walk-in closet with the boy's pants down, prosecutors alleged.

The father was caring for another child in the living room and went to check in on his son when he didn't hear the therapist and the boy talking, prosecutors said. When the father confronted the defendant, Arriaga tried to climb out of a bedroom window but then ran out the door instead, prompting the father to call police, prosecutors said.

Arriaga allegedly changed his shirt and returned to the boy's home later while officers were there, prosecutors said.

Arriaga's attorney, Jacqueline Goodman, told City News Service her client is "entitled to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence. We are thoroughly investigating and will address all charges in court, where facts, not prejudicial narratives, should prevail."

If convicted, Arriaga faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life. He is currently being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone with additional information about Arriaga or any other potential victims is asked to contact Garden Grove Police Department Detective Sindy Orozco at 714-741-5872 or sindyo@ggcity.org.