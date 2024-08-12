OC WWII veteran thriving at 100 years young, shares secret to her long life: 'Five o'clock beer!'

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County mother and grandmother who served in the U.S. Marines during WWII is showing no signs of slowing down!

Mary Ann Rogers of Anaheim just celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family. Not only does Rogers remain active in various clubs, her family says she continues to garden and still loves to cook.

Perhaps most impressive - she just renewed her driver's license and drove to her own birthday party in the City of Orange.

Rogers raised 11 children. As a 19-year-old, she enlisted in the U.S. Marines during WWII, serving from 1944 to 1946.

Rogers and her husband, also a U.S. Marine, lived at many bases over the years - including Cherry Point, North Carolina, Camp Lejeune and Twentynine Palms.

Granddaughter Jenna Luallen says Rogers is a fun person to be around.

"She's stubborn and feisty and caring and loves to cook dinner for everyone," she said.

Rogers shared her secret to a long life with Eyewitness News: "Five o'clock beer!"