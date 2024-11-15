Orto Santa Monica restaurant transports you to northern Italy with unique bites

After his stepfather's cooking sparked his love for food, this Italian chef was inspired to bring a little piece of northern Italy to Santa Monica with unique bites and dishes you may not find anywhere else.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orto Santa Monica transports you to northern Italy, where you can dine on delicious pastas, steak and seafood.

This is a perfect restaurant for a family dinner or date night, and it's just steps away from the Santa Monica Pier.

Chef and owner Andrea Inio grew up watching his stepfather cook, and that's what sparked his love for food.

He emigrated from Italy more than three decades ago and opened Orto Santa Monica in 2017.

"It's a very romantic restaurant. Obviously, the setting and the building are beautiful. It's the third-oldest building in Santa Monica," Inio said.

Orto translates to vegetable garden. Andrea was inspired after he fell in love with Santa Monica's farmers markets. At Orto Santa Monica, guests will notice fresh seasonal produce.

A hot item on the menu is a delectable tagliolini that's topped with truffle and prepared in a giant cheese wheel.

Make sure to also try the meatballs, chicken Parmesan and lamb!

Orto Santa Monica has unique entrées you may not find anywhere else, like the salmon lasagna.

End the whole experience with desserts, cocktails and Italian and American wine.

"We let them into our home, and we give them the best, from the service to the food. And people feel it," Inio said.

Orto Santa Monica is a favorite among locals and tourists.

"We don't do it for the accolades. We do it because we want to see smiles on people's faces. And then when we have seen a lot of smiles, we know that the night went well. We go to sleep and start all over again," Inio said.

