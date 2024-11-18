Oscar Guardado, 42, was on his way home last month when he was struck at the corner of Normandie Avenue and W 23rd Street.

$50,000 reward offered for information on driver who hit and killed bicyclist in South LA

Oscar Ernesto Guardado, 42, was on his way home the night of October 27 when he was struck at the corner of Normandie Avenue and W 23rd Street, according to investigators.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information on the driver who hit and killed a father of three while he was riding his bike in South Los Angeles.

Police said the suspect took off without helping and Guardado was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was knocked off his bicycle and was in the street when he was seen by LAFD personnel," said Los Angeles Police Sgt. Gabriel Nily during a news conference on Monday.

A detailed description of the suspect's vehicle was not available but Nily said the car was a black or dark-colored 4-door sedan. The exact make and model is unknown.

Guardado's eldest daughter also spoke out during Monday's news conference and said she and her siblings simply want justice.

"It does hurt us three kids knowing that we don't have our father to see us graduate or anything like that," she said. "He wasn't the perfect dad, but he was the best dad to us. He tried his to provide everything for us three kids on his own and I'm just looking for justice."

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500 or 323-421-2577. You can also submit an anonymous at www.lacrimestoppers.org.