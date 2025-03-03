Best moments from Oscars 2025 red carpet

Hollywood's biggest stars walked the red carpet on Sunday before the 97th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, bringing the glitz, glam and wow!

The red carpet was unfurled before the Dolby Theater in the heart of Hollywood for the stars before they entered the Oscars. Here were the best moments from the red carpet, including amazing looks and lovely moments.

Cynthia Erivo, Whoopi Goldberg share sweet moment on Oscars red carpet

Actors Cynthia Erivo and Whoopi Goldberg held hands as they did an interview with On the Red Carpet's George Pennacchio.

Erivo is up for the best actress category for "Wicked," which would give her EGOT status if she wins. EGOT status means a person has won an Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and a Tony.

Goldberg is one of the few people to have reached EGOT status.

The actors talked about Erivo's new single "Replay" and her hosting the Tony Awards.

Goldberg also talked about what it means to be back at the Oscars.

Watch the interview here:

'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo and Whoopi Goldberg shared a sweet moment during an interview with George Pennacchio on the Oscars red carpet.

"Wicked" cast stuns with their red carpet looks

The cast of "Wicked" showed up in stunning red carpet looks Sunday, encapsulating their on-screen characters with their personal twist.

Grande channeled her character Glinda from the blockbuster film, wearing a light pink Schiaparelli gown for the occasion.

Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell

Erivo also wore an ode to her 'Wicked' character Elphaba, sporting a sculptural forest green gown.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose Thropp, arrived to the Oscars in a sparkling red dress with ruby red shoes.

Marissa Bode arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Jeff Goldblum hit the carpet in a white blazer, wearing a lilac shirt with floral details underneath. He paired the look with a striking boutonniere.

Jeff Goldblum arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell

Bowen Yang wore a fun leather coat with a unique floral design and a ruffled pink shirt underneath.

US comedian Bowen Yang attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP

Bob Iger talks SoCal wildfire relief on Oscars red carpet

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger walked the red carpet before the Oscars and talked about the devastating Southern California wildfires.

Disney aided with relief efforts. Iger said many Disney employees were impacted by the wildfires and thousands of people in the L.A. area are without homes.

"It was important for us to not only take care of [ employees ] but to take care of the community that we live and work in," iger said. And , I will say that while L.A. is resilient, it will also take a long time to get over this, particularly for those who lost so much."

Watch the moment here:

Disney CEO Bob Iger, in an interview with Whit Johnson and Linsey Davis on the Oscars red carpet, spoke about Southern California wildfire relief.

Disney is the parent company of ABC.