Oscars 2025: Host Conan pays homage to Hollywood after fires, takes jabs at nominees

LOS ANGELES -- Oscars host Conan O'Brien kicked off the 97th Oscars with a monologue that touched on this year's nominated movies and actors.

"'A Complete Unknown.' 'A Real Pain.' 'Nosferatu.' These are just some of the names I was called on the red carpet," he joked.

Of nominee "Wicked," O'Brien poked fun by saying, "It's the perfect movie for anyone who's ever finished watching 'The Wizard of Oz' and thought, 'Sure, but where did all the minor characters go to college? That's the story.'"

Host Conan O'Brien speaks during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Touching on Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón's social media controversy, O'Brien joked, "I loved 'Anora.' I really did. Little fact for ya, 'Anora' uses the F-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist."

He then told the "Emilia Pérez" actress, who came under fire in recent weeks for past offensive social media posts, "Karla, if you're going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."

Adam Sandler made a surprise cameo, bantering with O'Brien over his chosen wardrobe for the Oscars: gym shorts and a hoodie.

Adam Sandler in the audience during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

O'Brien then got more serious with a message about what the Oscars truly represent at their core.

"Now, for almost a century, we have paused every spring to elevate and celebrate an art form that has the power, at its very best, to unite us," he said. "So, yes, even in the face of terrible wildfires and divisive politics, the work, which this is about, the work continues."

"And next year, and for years to come, through trauma and joy, this seemingly absurd ritual is going to be here," he continued. "I will not -- I'm leaving Hollywood to run a bed and breakfast in Orlando, and I'd like to see you there. But the magic, the madness, the grandeur and the joy of film worldwide is going to be with us forever."

Before his monologue, O'Brien kicked off the show with a parody of "The Substance."

