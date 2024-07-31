CEO talks investing, generational wealth | Watch 'Our America: In the Black Conversations'

Teri Ijeoma is the founder of Trade and Travel, a company that teaches people how to generate wealth through stocks.

Teri Ijeoma began her career as a young adult pastor and an assistant principal. After realizing she felt unfulfilled by her job, she found a way to replace her income, by trading stocks.

Now a multimillionaire, Ijeoma spoke with Arlan Hamilton about how she now teaches other people how to make tangible income through the stock market.

Through her company Trade and Travel, she has taught 40,000 people how to actively invest and has also shown hundreds of thousands how to invest in other ways, including passive investing and opening savings accounts.

Ijeoma created her company with the understanding that with passive types of investing, there is a limit to how much money people can generate. She hopes that her teachings will open people up to the idea that they can achieve tangible wealth once they take control of their investments.

"There's [ sic ] ceilings, so if we're trying to bridge the wealth gap and think about how we can actually push forward generations, push forward communities, we have to be able to generate more income," Ijeoma explained in her conversation with Hamilton. "Yet, if we just focus on certain types of investing, there's a ceiling."

Ijeoma is proud of the results that her company has been able to achieve, especially in terms of allowing Black Americans like herself and other people of color achieve generational wealth through their investments.

"A lot of people of color are missing that transfer because we don't have a lot of wealth in our older generations to pass down, which is unfortunate, so I think now, the older generation is starting to realize, 'Hey, we're giving a disadvantage to our kids and our grandkids because we don't have the knowledge,'" Ijeoma said. "We've now changed our mindset to be generational wealth legacy-builders versus just spenders giving everything away."

Watch episode 6 of "Our America: In the Black Conversations" with Arlan Hamilton and Teri Ijeoma now in the video player above or wherever you stream this station on Roku, Apple TV, FireTV or Google TV.

Luke Richards and Alexis Johnson-Fowlkes contributed to this report.