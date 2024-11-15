Our America: Indigenous Futures | Full episode

The ABC Owned Television Stations, in partnership with National Geographic, present "Our America: Indigenous Futures," an in-depth look at how the use of land, food and technology through an Indigenous lens can benefit all.

For the first time in nearly 200 years, the first tribal land in Illinois will be federally recognized. Reclaimed by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, explore the cultural significance of these ancestral lands through interviews with tribal members and descendants of Chief Shabbona, who ceded the land to Andrew Jackson in the 1800s. Additionally, dive into the tribe's plans for the land restoration, preservation, and potential development. Plus how this land will help shape the Potawatomi's future not only in Illinois, but also throughout the Midwest.

As New York City's only authentic Native American cuisine, Buffalo Jump NYC is here to re-indigenize the NYC Food Scene. Chef Leo Cordier is a Sicangu Lakota dad and native cook. Part of his quest is to redefine what is an American cuisine and bring back American food's original flavors. Food is sourced from Indigenous producers and made fresh. Buffalo Jump NYC also supports local Native-owned and lead businesses by keeping a database of Native producers and businesses.

As the first Native Hawaiian to receive a Ph.D. in genome sciences, Dr. Keolu Fox believes that by studying the genetic signatures that predispose Indigenous people to disease will lead to better healthcare. Not only are they fighting to get their native lands back, but their health as well. As a genome scientist, assistant professor at University of California, San Diego and a National Geographic Explorer, Dr. Fox co-founded the Indigenous Futures Institute. Through that institute, Dr. Fox and team are researching and developing new technologies in the medical field, as well as fighting the climate crisis through an Indigenous lens.

