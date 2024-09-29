Owner of abandoned Hollywood Hills mansions apologizes to City of LA over ongoing vandalism

John Powers Middleton is issuing an apology to the City of Los Angeles over the ongoing vandalism at his graffiti-covered mansions in Hollywood Hills.

John Powers Middleton is issuing an apology to the City of Los Angeles over the ongoing vandalism at his graffiti-covered mansions in Hollywood Hills.

John Powers Middleton is issuing an apology to the City of Los Angeles over the ongoing vandalism at his graffiti-covered mansions in Hollywood Hills.

John Powers Middleton is issuing an apology to the City of Los Angeles over the ongoing vandalism at his graffiti-covered mansions in Hollywood Hills.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The owner of two abandoned Hollywood Hills mansions is apologizing to the City of Los Angeles over the vandalism taking over his graffiti-covered homes.

John Powers Middleton, whose billionaire father owns the Philadelphia Phillies, is expressing regret over the situation involving his homes being continually defaced by taggers and taken over by squatters.

Middleton expressed his regret over the situation to the New York Post, saying he has now increased security with armed guards.

He also vowed to repay any taxpayer money used to secure his homes and promised to settle his unpaid property taxes.

Police have been to the properties called on multiple occasions, with neighbors describing the mansion along Multiview and Mulholland drives as a headache and safety hazard.

Eyewitness News captured what appeared to be three taggers leaving the home weeks ago with private security stepping in to get them out. On one occasion, 10 people were removed and one was arrested.

Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing a Hollywood Hills mansion that has been continually defaced with graffiti and even taken over by squatters, police confirmed.

Two individuals were arrested last week on the 7500 block of Mulholland Drive after neighbors alerted officers that the suspects spray painted the property before fleeing.

The vacant properties were repainted last week and now have fences and security to keep people away.