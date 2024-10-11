Fontana food truck owner arrested after meth found in truck, police say

A food truck owner was arrested after officers found meth and guns inside the truck, Fontana police said Thursday.

Jessie Robles, 22, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on Sept. 25, police said.

During a narcotics investigation, police searched Robles' "My Boy'z Hibachi" food truck in the 15700 block of Foothill Boulevard. Police said investigators found two pounds of meth and several firearms.

Anyone with information about drug sales from the "My Boy'z Hibachi" food truck is urged to call the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700.