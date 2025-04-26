Pacific Coast Highway closed near Malibu due to mudslides and debris from Saturday rainfall

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're planning to drive along Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, you'll need to find an alternate route.

The California Department of Transportation has closed PCH in both directions between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace due to mudslides and debris blocking the road after Saturday's rain.

All vehicles are being escorted out. It's not clear when the road will reopen.

Southern California is drying out after showers across the region on Saturday morning. Much of the area is now in sunshine, but the rain came down hard at times.

Snow even fell at higher elevations, leaving skiers and snowboarders in the mountains happy.

The snow is not just fun and games, though; video from the San Bernardino Mountains shows multiple crashes on the slick roads.

The dangerous driving conditions in the mountains are expected to last through the night.