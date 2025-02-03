Pacific Coast Highway to partially reopen weeks after Palisades Fire

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Pacific Coast Highway is set to reopen Monday, but travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction between McClure Tunnel and Carbon Beach Terrace with the speed reduced to 25 mph.

Returning Palisades residents must obtain an access pass by checking in with law enforcement at the Lot 3 Beach Access, 1150 Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica. Private contractors hired by residents are also being permitted into the burn area, but will also need access passes.

Amid a disagreement among local officials, plans to remove all checkpoints for access to the Palisades community along Pacific Coast Highway were delayed until Monday, when Los Angeles police will transfer responsibility for patrolling the area to the California Highway Patrol and the National Guard, Mayor Karen Bass announced.

The change will allow the Los Angeles Police Department to increase its service citywide while also keeping the Palisades area secure, Bass said late Saturday, citing an agreement with Gov. Gavin Newson to relieve the LAPD, which has been on Tactical Alert since fires erupted in the area on Jan. 7.

The Pacific Coast Highway partially reopened in the Palisades Fire area Sunday following lack of coordination between the city and county of Los Angeles. The full reopening was postponed for Monday.

"I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his continued partnership as we respond to this unprecedented disaster," Bass said in the late Saturday announcement. "We continue to adapt in real time to this dynamic situation. This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across L.A. has been impacted for nearly one month. My priority continues to be rebuilding the Palisades as rapidly and safely as possible."

Though the city's portion of PCH will remain restricted for another day, Los Angeles County proceeded with plans to reopen access to Malibu and unincorporated portions of PCH at 8 a.m. Sunday.

PCH was reopened from the Ventura County line to Coastline Drive, but remains closed from Coastline Drive to Entrada Drive, a segment that will reopen for one lane in each direction at 8 a.m. Monday.

County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath expressed frustration with the delay on the part of the city.

"Tonight's announcement from the city of Los Angeles comes as a surprise," Horvath said in a statement late Saturday. "Los Angeles County will continue with the plan agreed upon by LASD, LAPD, CHP, and Caltrans, and will reopen Malibu and unincorporated portions of PCH tomorrow Sunday, February 2 at 8 a.m.

"The Carbon Beach checkpoint will no longer be active, and PCH will be open one lane in each direction from the Ventura County line through the checkpoint to be determined in and by the City of Los Angeles."

"Los Angeles County was ready to reopen today but delayed to Sunday to align with the City of Los Angeles to limit public confusion. Our communities deserve consistency and coordination in this painful time," Horvath continued.

"I want to reiterate that this opening is for residents and their families to resume their lives, and local only traffic is highly encouraged. With reduced lanes and speeds, it will be slow," she added. "The Sheriff's Department will be at elevated staffing with highly visible patrols along PCH and into neighborhoods."

"We will protect our communities from anyone seeking to prey on them with every resource at our disposal."

Later in the day, Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart voiced his displeasure over the city of Los Angeles' decision.

"Like Supervisor Horvath, we were surprised by last night's announcement from the city of Los Angeles delaying the reopening -- only to now learn that while neighborhood turn-offs have checkpoints, PCH itself remains fully open," Stewart said in a statement.

"What was the purpose of this late-night decision if it was not going to be enforced? Our residents are trying to reclaim some sense of normalcy, and our businesses are trying to bring back employees who need to get to work. These last-minute, uncoordinated decisions create unnecessary confusion and disruption."

"We urge the city of Los Angeles to work collaboratively with all affected jurisdictions in the future to ensure clarity, consistency, and thoughtful communication. Our communities have a hard enough road ahead -- these moments require coordination and leadership, not confusion. Malibu remains focused on recovery and ensuring our residents and businesses have the stability they need," he added.

Under the revised plan announced by Bass:

-- Checkpoints and proof-of-residence or entry passes will still be required to enter the Palisades.

-- Residents and contractors will need to obtain access passes at the Disaster Recovery Center in Westwood between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

-- Contractors are allowed in the fire area, but will be required to provide identification and proof that they have been hired by specific residents within the impacted areas.

-- Contractors will also be required to check-in at Lot 3 each day to be granted access and will be provided with another pass to enter.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible as extreme congestion is expected and to be mindful of the active construction zone with trucks moving in and out of the area.

Restricting access to one lane in each direction and reduced speeds will allow cleanup and utility repairs to continue, Horvath's office said.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard remains closed from PCH to Grand View Drive.

People entering the burn zones were also urged to wear masks and protect themselves from health hazards.

Updates on road closures countywide can be found here. Additional information is also available here.