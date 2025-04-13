Pacific Coast Highway will reopen in time for summer, Newsom says

Pacific Coast Highway, which remains closed due to the Palisades Fire, will reopen to public travel by the end of May, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

Pacific Coast Highway, which remains closed due to the Palisades Fire, will reopen to public travel by the end of May, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

Pacific Coast Highway, which remains closed due to the Palisades Fire, will reopen to public travel by the end of May, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

Pacific Coast Highway, which remains closed due to the Palisades Fire, will reopen to public travel by the end of May, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Pacific Coast Highway will reopen to one lane of traffic in each direction in May, weeks ahead of schedule.

The highway has been closed to the public since the Palisades Fire and is only open to residents who live in the burn area.

Newsom said once PCH reopens, one lane in each direction will be available for public travel. The security checkpoints that are currently in place on the north and south ends of closure will be removed, but "a robust law enforcement presence from state and local agencies" will remain in place, Newsom said.

"We understand how essential this route is for daily life and local businesses. Reopening PCH is a top priority, and we are going all-in to get this done," said Newsom in a statement.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans will work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize the cleanup of parcels along PCH by adding more crews in the area.

"Crews will work around the clock - literally 24/7 - to demolish the damaged and collapsed homes, remove toxic ash and soot, repair the roadways, and install new utility equipment," read a statement from the governor's office.

There are currently more than 100 USACE crews at work, which consist of excavators, metal crushing equipment, and dump trucks. Newsom's office said all equipment and dump trucks use PCH for the haul routes.

Right now, USACE is removing nearly 1,284 truckloads of debris per day, according to officials.