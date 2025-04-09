Pacific Palisades family begin rebuilding dream home that was destroyed in devastating fire

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pacific Palisades family who lost their home in the devastating wildfire three months ago has begun rebuilding their dream house.

"It's like losing someone you love and it takes time," said Walter Lopes. "It's not going to happen overnight, but this definitely brings a lot of hope especially because we're one of the first ones here doing it and we think we're doing something good, not just for us, but for everyone."

Construction workers are digging trenches for the foundation of Lopes' new five-bedroom home that will look just like the one he and his wife Alesandra moved into almost three years ago.

"When you're looking at destruction, that's not pleasant. But, when the lots are clean, I think that's a blank canvas and that we can think about the future. It's hopeful. It's positive," said Alesandra.

Their rebuild, which is one of the first in the Pacific Palisades, is being covered by their insurance so far.

Although the Lopes fear delays, the Pacific Palisades is where they want to be and they said they can't wait to be back.

"It's a brand new home. It was just finished in 2022. We had the plans. We had the existing permits. We made very minor adjustments from a code perspective, from a fire resiliency perspective, from a livability perspective, but it was very fast," said Cory Singer with Dolan Design Build.

Singer said they were able to get the permit issued within three weeks.

The goal is to have the five bedroom, 4,400 square foot home complete in just ten months, finished by the one-year anniversary of the full containment for the Palisades Fire.

"Maybe it's not going to happen in three months like it's been happening for us," said Alesandra. "But, I believe this neighborhood will come back stronger. People are going to be even better neighbors. We will be an even better community."