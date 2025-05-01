After wildfire, Palisades students get help printing newspaper from school across the country

Student journalists in the Pacific Palisades are getting help printing their newspaper with the help of Temple University in Philadelphia.

Student journalists in the Pacific Palisades who've already lost so much are able to keep one of their passions alive -- thanks to college students on the other side of the country.

Our sister station WPVI-TV in Philadelphia caught up with the folks at Temple University who are providing a unique opportunity to help Palisades students on the road to recovery.

With running a student newspaper in a city like Philadelphia, there's no shortage of big stories.

"With Temple, we're right in the middle of it all," said Samuel O'Neal, Editor-in-Chief of The Temple News.

This week, though, some of the biggest stories in The Temple News student newspaper have nothing to do with Temple University.

Instead, they are stories about two Southern California schools, both of which were devastated by wildfires in January. One of them is Palisades Charter High School in Pacific Palisades.

"Forty percent of the school was destroyed in the wildfire," said Lisa Nehus Saxon, who is a teacher and advisor to the student newspaper staff at the high school.

With so much damage, the student newspaper staff had difficulty doing a digital version, let alone print.

"We haven't been able to print here because most of our local businesses couldn't afford to advertise with us anymore after COVID," said Saxon.

That's where Temple's newspaper staff comes in. It was an idea by Journalism Professor Claire Smith, who knew Saxon from their sports journalism days.

"We were the first two women to cover Major League Baseball," said Saxon.

Smith had the idea to have her student journalists at Temple help the students at Palisades Charter High and another school, Pasadena Rosebud Academy K-8.

The Temple students would print Palisades' newspaper and drawings and writings by Rosebud students, making it an insert in the middle of Temple's newspaper. The insert includes a QR code where people can donate to help.

"It's so important that people know this was done by students," said Smith.

"My students laid out the pages here and we transmitted them electronically," said Saxon.

"They're a lot better than I was when I was their age," said O'Neal.

With articles, photos and drawings by the kids, the special edition tells a story of resilience that the Southern California students now get to keep.

"This is something they can tuck away and tell their children and grandchildren about it," said Smith.

It's all thanks to a university nearly 3,000 miles away, that helped kids in California show their story didn't end with the wildfire.

"I hope that's their memory of this disaster - that people came to help," said Saxon.