Package thief poses as homeowner to steal laptop from UPS driver in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a package thief after a security camera caught the brazen suspect posing as an Irvine homeowner to steal a laptop from a UPS driver.

The incident occurred on Nov. 18, according to authorities.

Video from a Ring camera showed the suspect, wearing a white shirt, black or dark-colored pants, and dark shoes with white trimming, pacing back and forth with a cell phone in hand in front of a home.

After several minutes, a UPS driver making a delivery pulls up to the curb. The suspect then intercepts the UPS driver, signs for the package, walks back to his car, described as a grey sedan with no license plates, and drives away, as a confused resident and UPS driver look on.

At one point, the UPS driver is heard asking, "Does he live here?" The resident then answers, "I don't know who he is."

The Irvine Police Department said the suspect got away with a MacBook Pro, and he may have shown the driver a fake ID -- possibly with the correct name and address of the person who ordered it.

Police hope someone will recognize the suspect in the video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Irvine Police Department Det. Martinez at edmartinez@cityofirvine.org.

With the holidays just around the corner, more people are having packages delivered to their homes. Law enforcement officials are warning about so-called porch pirates who are looking for opportunities to take them.

To avoid becoming a victim, authorities recommend you track your packages and be home when they arrive. You can request a signature requirement or have neighbors and security cameras on alert. Your delivery can also be made in-store for pickup.

WATCH | With holidays approaching, OC authorities warn of package thefts

Above all, never confront a suspect. Get a good description instead.