Packages looted from freight train in Bakersfield, video shows

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 7:09PM
Video captured a wild scene in Bakersfield as a man who made his way onto a freight train tossed packages from the moving vehicle.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured a wild scene in Bakersfield as a man who made his way onto a freight train tossed packages from the moving vehicle.

Footage from early Wednesday morning shows the man climbing to the top of a pile of boxes in one of the train's cars as they toppled out the back.

Security guards were later seen collecting the packages that were strewn across the tracks to return them to the railroad company.

It's unclear if any arrests were made, or how many packages were stolen or damaged.

