Pacoima man arrested for ties to violent online network '764' that's targeting children

The 28-year-old is accused of causing minors to produce child sexual abuse material as well as other video content depicting themselves engaging in self-harm.

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The FBI has busted a Pacoima man for targeting children as part of the sexual exploitation and self-harm network known around the world as "764."

Federal agents arrested 28-year-old Jose Henry Ayala Casamiro in early April, charging him with possession of child pornography.

Ayala is accused of causing minors to produce child sexual abuse material as well as other video content depicting themselves engaging in self-harm.

"The facts alleged in this complaint are disturbing," said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. "Criminals lurk in the internet's dark corners to prey on and do lasting damage to children. Let this arrest serve as notice to all online predators. We will find you and arrest you if you hurt children."

Investigators say Ayala committed the crimes as part of an online network of nihilistic violent extremists who engage in criminal conduct.

The group targets children for sexual exploitation as a way to accelerate the downfall of U.S. society.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says members of 764 work together toward hoping to destroy civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, including minors.

According to the criminal complaint, Ayala was involved with a group that blackmailed underage girls into creating child pornography videos that depicted the girls engaging in degrading sadistic sexual acts, torture sessions, and carving their abusers' initials or names on their bodies.

The group also encouraged the female minors to commit suicide.

The FBI has more than 250 such investigations currently underway, with every single one of its 55 field offices across the country handling a 764-related case, according to FBI Assistant Director David Scott.

ABC News' Pierre Thomas joins Eyewitness News with more on the investigation.

Meanwhile, Ayala is being held without bond.