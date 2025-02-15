Paddington returns for a new adventure, this time taking him back to his roots in Peru

HOLLYWOOD -- We haven't seen our favorite hat-wearing bear, Paddington, on the big screen since 2017. That changes with a third adventure in the film franchise. This time out, the London-based bear and his human family all head to South America to help solve a mystery in "Paddington in Peru."

Our much-loved bear learns his Aunt Lucy, who raised him when he was orphaned, is missing from her retirement home. What's a family to do? Head to Peru!

Antonio Banderas plays a boat captain.

"There is a lot of adventures. There is danger but Paddington is fine. Paddington will always find his way," said Banderas. "So, you can just put your hands on his shoulders and you're going to be okay with him!"

Hugh Bonneville has been part of the franchise. "The structure is surefire, you know, certainty each time that Paddington will set off to find out something new about the world, will create absolute chaos in doing so and, ultimately, people will get wet in some way, shape or form. But then everything will resolve in the end, and we can all go to bed cozy and sleep comfortably."

Emily Mortimer just joined the series. "No matter how you might vote, no matter how old you might be, you will probably get a real kick out of getting together in a cinema, you know, and particularly so excited to be in a movie that's going to be seen by millions of people all over the world, in cinemas first!"

