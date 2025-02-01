Palisades and Eaton fires reach 100% containment more than three weeks after they began

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than three weeks after they began, the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires have both been fully contained, CalFire announced Friday.

Both fires reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble and ash after breaking out during powerful winds on Jan. 7.

The Palisades Fire, now at 23,448 acres, began in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood and has destroyed or damaged nearly 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures. At least 12 people have been killed.

The Eaton Fire broke out near Altadena and has killed at least 17 people. The blaze destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 homes and other buildings. It has grown to more than 14,000 acres.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fires.

When a fire is 100% contained, it doesn't necessarily mean that it is extinguished, but that it's controlled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.