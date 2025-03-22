Palisades Fire: Deadline approaches for homeowners to choose debris removal program

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For homeowners impacted by the Palisades Fire, the deadline is approaching to choose whether to opt in or out of a government-sponsored debris removal program.

City and county officials are urging homeowners impacted by the fire to sign up for the program. A Right of Entry form must be filed by March 31.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leading the program, which is at no cost to eligible homeowners.

Homeowners who previously opted out are but have not yet begun their own debris removal can still enroll into the program.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said more than 1,000 residents still haven't picked an option.

"If you do not take any action, properties will be declared a nuisance and owners will be responsible for all abatement cost without the possibility of FEMA reimbursement and possibly be subject to a lien on your property," Bass said during a press conference Friday.

Although there's progress in the Pacific Palisades, there's more lots that haven't been cleared than those that have.

More than 3,000 residents have opted in and 564 have opted out, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

"You also have to figure out what you're going to do with that debris," Bass said. "That's some of the problem owners have gotten into, where they come to us and then say, 'OK, where am I supposed to put it.' So we encourage everyone to opt in."

The Army Corps of Engineers will only clear the area of the property that burned, so some lots have concrete slabs, driveways and retaining walls left behind, which will need to be addressed in order to rebuild.

Pacific Palisades resident Mike Furnari decided to opt out. His lot is completely cleared, and he hopes to submit his rebuilding permits in the coming months. Two full rebuilds and one repair project in the Palisades have already been approved by the city.

"I had a little bit more control," Furnari said. "There were a lot of unknowns at the beginning of this whole process of when they were going to come in, how much they were going to take, and then also will the lot be ready to get graded and ready to build on because we wanted to come here as quick as possible. That's our goal."

Bass also issued an executive order encouraging residents to rebuild all electric using fire-resistant materials. If they do so, their permitting process will be sped up.

City News Service contributed to this report.