Beloved Pacific Palisades flower shop seeks community support after wildfire devastation

For over 20 years, the store has been a part of the community, providing flowers for events and holidays.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Valentine's Day is usually the busiest time of the year for florists. But this year, Palisades Flowers is facing an unexpected challenge after it was destroyed in the Palisades Fire.

"I had a feeling that the fire might make it down to Sunset. I mean you could see the flames coming down the mountain right off of Temescal. So, we watched it burn down," said Rosalyn Phipps, a manager and lead designer at Palisades Flowers.

"It was just this cute little store that was made out of wood unfortunately right between these two businesses. We were there with the Palisades through all the funerals, weddings and it was just so special to be a part of the community so close like that," Phipps said.

Now as Valentine's Day approaches, Phipps and her team are struggling to find work. The holiday season, which takes months of preparation has left them without jobs.

"It would kind of fluctuate around the holidays so a solid team was three, me, my designer and driver. The holidays are so big that the planning starts months in advance so I was already coming up with ideas for Mother's Day and Valentine's Day," Phipps said.

Despite the loss, Phipps is determined to keep her passion alive. This Valentine's Day, she will be hosting a pop-up shop in Santa Monica.

"It's going to be at Humming Bird on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. I'm a florist, so you're not going to stop me from selling flowers on Valentine's Day," Phipps said.

As Phipps and her team navigate these challenging times, they're turning to the community for support. They've launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising enough funds to revive their once-vibrant flower shop.

"You felt the pride and love people had for that city so it's hard right now, but we'll be back. Everyone is going to rebuild. Everyone is going to come back," Phipps said.