Alleged accomplice in Palm Springs clinic bombing jumped to his death in prison, report says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of helping the Palm Springs fertility clinic bomber died after jumping from a balcony inside prison, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Daniel Park, 32, was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was found unresponsive at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown L.A. Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement. No cause of death was provided.

The Times, citing sources, reports that Park jumped off a high balcony inside the facility.

Park, of suburban Seattle, was accused of supplying chemicals to Guy Edward Bartkus, the bomber, who died in the May 17 explosion. Officials called the attack terrorism.

Park shipped 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate to Bartkus in January and bought another 90 pounds and had it shipped to him days before the explosion, investigators said.

The blast gutted the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic in Palm Springs and shattered the windows of nearby buildings along a palm tree-lined street. No embryos were damaged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.