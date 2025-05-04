Papa Cristo's, iconic Greek restaurant in Pico-Union, officially closes after 77 years in LA

After 77 years in Los Angeles, Papa Cristo's, a beloved Greek restaurant on Pico Boulevard in Pico-Union District, will permanently close its doors Sunday.

PICO UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After 77 years in Los Angeles, Papa Cristo's, a beloved Greek restaurant on Pico Boulevard in Pico-Union District, will permanently close its doors Sunday.

Though it was a sad moment for the family, they're filled with plenty of joy and hope.

"I'm sorry I'm going to go, but the outpouring of love is just incredible. It's wonderful," said owner Chrys Chrys, who spoke with Eyewitness News on Sunday as customers shopped for the last time.

Papa Cristo's announced its closure last month, adding that they "will close this chapter with our hearts full of love and gratitude for the incredible community that has supported us for generations."

Chrys noted that his father Sam Chrys opened the doors to the family business in October 1948, "and from that very first day, it has been filled with love, hard work and our local community."

"I was so sad in the beginning, but people keep coming in and washing away my sorrow, and I feel good," said Chrys. "It's a life here. It's been a wonderful life for me. I never felt bad coming here. It's been a wonderful time for me."

Chrys' daughter told Eyewitness News the restaurant has a new website where customers can buy the popular Papa Cristo's seasonings.

"You can buy them, take them home, and keep an eye out for more products to come like our olive caviar, which is also a cult following product," she said. "So keep an eye out. The next generation, my sister and I, are working on bringing these items to your home."

So after nearly 80 years, what does Chrys want to be known for? His answer was simple.

"Being a good guy" he said. "That's it."