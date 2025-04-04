Papa Cristo's, iconic Greek restaurant in Pico-Union, to permanently close after 77 years in LA

PICO UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Papa Cristo's, a beloved Greek restaurant on Pico Boulevard in Pico-Union District, will permanently close its doors next month.

"I have been blessed to carry on my father's legacy as C &K Importing and Papa Cristo's grew into a place where flavors, friendships, families and memories came together under one roof," Chrys Chrys said in a statement posted on social media. "After 77 unforgettable years on the corner of Pico and Normandie, it's time for me to hang up my apron and for us to say goodbye (for now)."

The restaurant will shut down on May 4, Chrys said, adding: "We will close this chapter with our hearts full of love and gratitude for the incredible community that has supported us for generations."

"Eye on L.A." host Tina Malave is seen with Papa Cristo of Papa Cristo's restaurant in 2014.

Chrys noted that his father Sam Chrys opened the doors to the family business in October 1948, "and from that very first day, it has been filled with love, hard work and our local community."