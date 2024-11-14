'Paradise' trailer: Sterling K. Brown is the prime suspect in a presidential murder

From 'This Is Us' creator Dan Fogelman comes Hulu's newest original drama

Sterling K. Brown stars in "Paradise" as the prime suspect in a presidential murder case, premiering Jan 28, 2025 on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- From Hulu comes a new, original drama series, "Paradise," starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson.

The new series marks the reunion of Brown and "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman, with a drastically different tone between the two projects.

Hulu describes the show as being "set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds."

According to the trailer, Agent Xavier Collins (Brown) is the last person to see President Cal Bradford (Marsden) alive. As a prime suspect in a presidential murder, Collins is subjugated to a polygraph test, where he recounts his day and the morning he discovered the body.

Flashback, and it's revealed that, before his death, the president entrusted Collins with "top secret, national security information," personally clearing him at the highest level. "You're going to want to hear this," says Nicholson's character, before a montage of chaos ensues.

Back to the polygraph test, Collins is asked "Is a part of you happy that Cal is dead?" The camera tilts down on the interviewer's (Sarah Shahi) hand, and it reads "SAY YES."

The trailer ends before we hear Collins respond.

"Paradise" will launch with a three-episode premiere, Tuesday, January 28, 2025 on Hulu.

