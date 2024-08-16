Parents sought in search for missing children ages 2 and 4, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are investigating a parental abduction incident after two children went missing along with their parents on Wednesday.

LAPD says the family was discovered missing after the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services visited their home and everyone was gone.

Authorities are working to locate Wyman and Willow Bryant, ages 2 and 4. They were last seen on S. Vermont Avenue and W. 83rd Street shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 14.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on behalf of LAPD Friday morning.

The children's mother, 39-year-old Tiffany Bryant, is described as being 5-foot 4-inches tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white pants, a short-sleeve blouse and flip-flops.

The second suspect, 53-year-old David James, is described as weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a navy blue button-up shirt and flip-flops.

Police say the suspects are believed to be traveling in a champagne-colored Buick Enclave with paper license plates.

If seen you are urged to call 911.