Parking dispute escalates into violent brawl, robbery at Citadel Outlets in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A parking dispute at the busy Citadel Outlets in Commerce escalated into a violent brawl that was captured on video.

The melee happened Wednesday afternoon when Patricia Cupa says she and her daughter were waiting for another car to close their door before pulling into a parking space.

After parking, Cupa says several people exited the other vehicle and began hurling racial obscenities, which then led to a violent physical altercation.

Cupa says someone stole her purse - which included more than $3,000 - from her car during the chaos.

No arrests have been made so far.