Parking garage shooting in Jefferson Park leaves 2 injured

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were left injured following a shooting inside a parking garage in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles.

The incident happened in the structure along West Adams Boulevard Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say someone at that location had their car stolen. While they were waiting for officers to respond, a man they believed to be the suspect approached them.

That's when some sort of argument broke out, which led to a fight, police said. It ended with two people being shot.

Additional details about the incident were not available.