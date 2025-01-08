Part of road collapses into sinkhole moments after bus passes by in Philadelphia | VIDEO

PHILADELPHIA -- Work continues to repair a massive sinkhole that opened in a roadway in Philadelphia.

It happened last week.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI shows the road buckling under a SEPTA bus.

A short time later, with people milling around, that same section of roadway collapsed into a sinkhole, creating a 10-foot void.

The source of the sinkhole proved to be a ruptured nearby water main.

While the main has since been repaired, crews remain on the scene fixing the sewer in this location, which was damaged by the water that gushed from the ruptured main.

Benjamin Perez said he's glad no one was injured, but his block has been closed off to traffic ever since, and that's causing all kinds of problems.

"They haven't told us anything. Now, the garbage is piling up, going on two weeks now. It's just terrible," he said.

As a result of this block being blocked off, Memo Ramirez said customers are having a hard time getting their vehicles to his business, G & J Auto Care.

"That's really stressful because nobody comes to ask how long it's gonna take to fix the road. So, for business, it's really bad," Ramirez said.

As for when the repairs will be complete, the Philadelphia Water Department said in a statement, in part, "There is no current timeline for restoring the roadway. Motorists should follow posted signs."