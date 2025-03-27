Driver's death investigated as suspicious after car slams into wall in Pasadena neighborhood

A man's death was being investigated as suspicious after the car he was driving jumped a curb and slammed into a wall in a residential area of Pasadena, authorities said.

A man's death was being investigated as suspicious after the car he was driving jumped a curb and slammed into a wall in a residential area of Pasadena, authorities said.

A man's death was being investigated as suspicious after the car he was driving jumped a curb and slammed into a wall in a residential area of Pasadena, authorities said.

A man's death was being investigated as suspicious after the car he was driving jumped a curb and slammed into a wall in a residential area of Pasadena, authorities said.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man's death was being investigated as suspicious after the car he was driving jumped a curb and slammed into a wall Wednesday night in a residential area of Pasadena, authorities said.

The single-vehicle collision was reported at 6:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Rio Grande Street, one block north of Washington Boulevard. The deceased man's identity was not immediately released.

News video from the scene showed a a white sedan on the sidewalk as authorities closed the street to traffic.

Few details were initially available about the incident, which prompted an investigation by Pasadena Police Department detectives.

Authorities are expected to release more information about the case sometime Thursday.