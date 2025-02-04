Family searching for fire crew who saved their home during Eaton Fire: 'We'd like to thank you'

"Come back," said Eric Mills. "We'd like to thank you properly in person, or let us know where you're at and we'll come to you."

"Come back," said Eric Mills. "We'd like to thank you properly in person, or let us know where you're at and we'll come to you."

"Come back," said Eric Mills. "We'd like to thank you properly in person, or let us know where you're at and we'll come to you."

"Come back," said Eric Mills. "We'd like to thank you properly in person, or let us know where you're at and we'll come to you."

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A family in Pasadena is searching for the fire crew who saved their home during the Eaton Fire to thank them personally.

During the fire, Eric Mills and his family were glued to their Ring camera footage as they watched the flames race to their front door after they had evacuated.

Mills remembers every single moment.

"Apocalyptic ... I never thought it would get down here," he said. "It was a sleepless night, waiting to hear from somebody that maybe our house survived, but I prepared everybody for ... that's it. We're not coming back to anything."

The family saw their home catch fire. You can see the flames burning in the upper left eaves in the Ring video.

Then they heard firefighters suddenly show up and knock down the flames.

"The fire department shows up, puts it out, but then they leave, and it reignites. At that point, you're like, 'I don't see anybody. They're not coming back a second time.'"

But they did. The family watched as Los Angeles County firefighters got to work.

They cut into the roof and suddenly, the fire was out. The crew then disappeared into the firefight.

"They're just probably just saving people at that point," said Mills. "We were lucky that it was early enough they were saving houses."

Now, Mills and his family are hoping to track down those firefighters.

"Come back," he said. "We'd like to thank you properly in person, or let us know where you're at and we'll come to you."

On a night that saw so much loss, Mills' home was a rare win for crews battling an unrelenting blaze, and a blessing for a family fearing they too had lost it all.

"People walk by my house and say, 'You didn't have any damage.' Well we did, and it wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the firemen."