Pasadena Humane celebrates reopening of kennels for walk-ins with waived dog adoption fees

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 days after the Eaton Fire, Pasadena Humane is celebrating the reopening of its kennels for walk-in dog adoptions.
The organization is offering a special "Walkin' On Sunshine" promotion with waived adoption fees now through May 3.
All dogs will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption.
Pasadena Humane is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The facility says it's still providing housing and care for more than 70 dogs whose families were displaced by the Eaton Fire.