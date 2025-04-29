Pasadena Humane celebrates reopening of kennels for walk-ins with waived dog adoption fees

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 days after the Eaton Fire, Pasadena Humane is celebrating the reopening of its kennels for walk-in dog adoptions.

The organization is offering a special "Walkin' On Sunshine" promotion with waived adoption fees now through May 3.

All dogs will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption.

Pasadena Humane is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The facility says it's still providing housing and care for more than 70 dogs whose families were displaced by the Eaton Fire.