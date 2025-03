No fireworks for Fourth of July Rose Bowl bash in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Rose Bowl is passing on its massive Fourth of July fireworks show this year.

Instead, there will be a drone show.

The City of Pasadena confirmed the change, but there was no reason given for the decision.

The Rose Bowl will be hosting the FoodieLand Food Festival on the Fourth of July weekend. It's expected to bring over 200 food vendors to the stadium.