DUI suspect in custody after 50-year-old pedestrian killed in Rialto crash

A DUI suspect was taken into custody after a crash that killed a 50-year-old pedestrian in Rialto.

Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash in Rialto A DUI suspect was taken into custody after a crash that killed a 50-year-old pedestrian in Rialto.

Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash in Rialto A DUI suspect was taken into custody after a crash that killed a 50-year-old pedestrian in Rialto.

Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash in Rialto A DUI suspect was taken into custody after a crash that killed a 50-year-old pedestrian in Rialto.

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A DUI suspect was taken into custody after a crash that killed a 50-year-old pedestrian in Rialto.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Etiwanda and N. Riverside avenues, according to the Rialto Police Department.

Authorities say the driver of a green Dodge van made an illegal left turn and was hit by a black Audi. The impact of the collision sent the van careening into two pedestrians, a man and a woman.

The man did not survive, while the woman only suffered minor injuries, police said. A 2-year-old child in the Audi sustained some minor lacerations.

The Dodge driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.