Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on PCH in Torrance; 1 person arrested for DUI

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Torrance, police said.

It happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. on PCH near Ocean Avenue, close to a McDonald's restaurant.

Details are limited, but police said the pedestrian somehow fell off the curb onto the PCH lanes and was struck by at least one vehicle. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to investigators.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

According to police, one person was arrested for DUI.

"This arrest underscores the ongoing issues surrounding impaired driving and the dangers it poses to all road users," read a statement from the Torrance Police Department. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Torrance Police Department at 310-618-5557 and reference case No. 250013850.