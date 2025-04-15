Investigation underway after 70-year-old man killed in Rancho Park hit-and-run crash

A 70-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Rancho Park area overnight, triggering an investigation.

A 70-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Rancho Park area overnight, triggering an investigation.

A 70-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Rancho Park area overnight, triggering an investigation.

A 70-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Rancho Park area overnight, triggering an investigation.

RANCHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 70-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Rancho Park area overnight, triggering an investigation.

The incident happened around 10:35 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Westwood and Exposition boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a dark blue Mazda hatchback that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver took off after the crash, and the victim, only identified as a 70-year-old L.A. resident, died at the scene, police said.

Anybody with information is asked to contact detectives at (213) 473-0235 or (877) 527-3247.