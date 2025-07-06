Pedestrian on scooter killed in 3-vehicle rollover crash in Montebello, police say

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian who was riding a scooter is dead after a major three-vehicle crash in Montebello on Saturday morning.

According to Montebello police, the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on North Garfield Avenue between Hay Avenue and Madison Avenue.

The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said North Garfield Avenue between Hay Avenue and Madison Avenue would be closed for several hours as the investigation into the fatal crash continues.

Investigators did not immediately identify the pedestrian who died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Rene Estupinian at (323) 887-1258.