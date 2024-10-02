WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pedestrian struck, killed on 210 freeway in Irwindale; lanes blocked

KABC logo
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 12:27AM
Pedestrian struck, killed on 210 freeway in Irwindale; lanes blocked
One person is dead after being fatally struck on the 210 freeway in Irwindale Tuesday evening.

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after being fatally struck on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale Tuesday evening.

The deadly crash happened near Irwindale Avenue on the westbound 210 Freeway and was reported around 2:30 p.m.

The carpool and left lanes are blocked amid a death investigation. As a result, traffic is backed up about 2 miles out.

It's unknown what led up to the crash or how the pedestrian ended up on the freeway.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW