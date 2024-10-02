Pedestrian struck, killed on 210 freeway in Irwindale; lanes blocked

One person is dead after being fatally struck on the 210 freeway in Irwindale Tuesday evening.

One person is dead after being fatally struck on the 210 freeway in Irwindale Tuesday evening.

One person is dead after being fatally struck on the 210 freeway in Irwindale Tuesday evening.

One person is dead after being fatally struck on the 210 freeway in Irwindale Tuesday evening.

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after being fatally struck on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale Tuesday evening.

The deadly crash happened near Irwindale Avenue on the westbound 210 Freeway and was reported around 2:30 p.m.

The carpool and left lanes are blocked amid a death investigation. As a result, traffic is backed up about 2 miles out.

It's unknown what led up to the crash or how the pedestrian ended up on the freeway.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.