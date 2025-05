Pedestrian struck, killed on northbound 215 Freeway in Grand Terrace

GRAND TERRACE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino County, shutting down some lanes Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. in northbound lanes at Barton Road, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log.

Details about the incident were limited, but the CHP said it was investigating it as a hit-and-run.

The person who was killed has not been identified.