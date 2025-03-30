Peirano's Beachfront Café in Ventura offers great food and even better views

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're looking for fish tacos, Angus beef burgers, breakfast burritos and more, Peirano's Beachfront Café has you covered.

The eatery is tucked away off Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura's Faria Beach campground.

"We're honored to be in this business," said co-owner Jim Rice. "You get a chance to change somebody's life for an hour at a time."

"We do this for people; we love people," added co-owner Linda Jordan. "We love giving them something to come to, and be at, and enjoy."

Rice and Jordan became proud owners of Peirano's five years ago. It's a tiny little restaurant with a big menu, a bigger heart, and a deep-rooted decades-long history in Ventura.

They have breakfast staples like buttery, yummy French toast, Italian sandwiches, soup, and lasagna. Plus, it's all made from scratch!

As you're sitting down enjoying your breakfast or lunch at the beachside, you get the opportunity to take some of the best views that Ventura County has to offer.

But keeping a restaurant alive is hard work. Peirano's survived the COVID pandemic and the Thomas Fire, a major victory in itself.

"We created exactly what we set out to do," said Jordan.

Peirano's Beachfront Café thanks every person who has stopped by over the years, and especially the Ventura community.

"I'm going to get emotional," said Executive Chef Shanon Rice. "It's amazing, and it's just such an honor because we've always strived to be a part of the community in so many ways, but to be recognized like that, by our patrons is just the best feeling in the world."

Rice believes behind every meal is a story or a family keeping it all together.

"That's why we got into this business, and why we're staying in this business."

For now, Peirano's is open five days a week and closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

The café plans to expand their hours during the summer and is excited to offer live music and happy hours.

Peirano's is located at 4350 Pacific Coast Hwy, Ventura, CA 93001