Person dies after being electrocuted in Malibu tree-trimming accident, deputies say

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was electrocuted and died in a tree-trimming accident on Saturday afternoon near Point Dume in Malibu, according to sheriff's deputies.

Video from the Citizen app shows a small fire burning where the incident happened.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the property along Cliffside Drive near Grasswood Avenue after a tree trimmer knocked down a power line around 1 p.m.

Someone on the ground was electrocuted and died at the scene, according to deputies.

Officials aren't saying if that person was a homeowner, another worker, or a bystander. The tree trimmer was not injured.

The incident was deemed accidental, and there were no arrests.