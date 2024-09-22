Investigation underway after person and horse killed in crash on 15 Freeway in Norco

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was underway Sunday after a person and a horse were killed in a crash on the 15 Freeway in Norco.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 2 a.m. near the Limonite Avenue exit, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

The victim and the horse were pronounced dead at the scene, but further details about the circumstances that led up to the crash were not available.

Officials say another person sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.