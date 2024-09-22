WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Investigation underway after person and horse killed in crash on 15 Freeway in Norco

KABC logo
Sunday, September 22, 2024 5:06PM
Person, horse killed in crash on 15 Freeway in Norco
An investigation was underway Sunday after a person and a horse were killed in a crash on the 15 Freeway in Norco.

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was underway Sunday after a person and a horse were killed in a crash on the 15 Freeway in Norco.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 2 a.m. near the Limonite Avenue exit, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

The victim and the horse were pronounced dead at the scene, but further details about the circumstances that led up to the crash were not available.

Officials say another person sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW